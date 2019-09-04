|
|
Charles Ross 1965—2019
Charles Ray Ross of Rockford departed this earthly life September 1, 2019. He was born November 3, 1965 in Vance MS the son of William Sr., and Lillion Ross. Ray lived in Rockford most of his life coming from Mississippi. He was employed as a truck driver by Greenlee Textron. Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He was a member of Ephesian Missionary Baptist Church serving as a deacon. Ray was a member of the local VFW. He graduated from Auburn High School class of 1983 later to receive his Bachelors degree.
Ray leaves to cherish many loving memories, four daughters, Veronica (Joshua) Watkins, Moniquea Jones, Raemani, and Samantha Ross; three sons, Derrick Thomas, Donnale (Brittney ) Ross and Jordan Ross ; 10 grandchildren; his parents, William Sr. and Lillion; sister Mary Ross; two brothers, James E. Taylor and William Ross Jr; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Ephesian Missionary Baptist Church 1112 Taylor Street. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019