Charles "Chris" S. Salamone 1951—2020
Charles "Chris" Salamone, 68, Cherry Valley, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in his home. Born December 25, 1951 in Rockford, son of Samuel E. Salamone and Jennifer R. Mastrangeli-Heaslip.
Graduated from East High School in 1969. Married Judith Quinn on November 26, 1983 at Holy Family Cathedral.
Chris was a kind, energetic man who loved his life and being with people he loved. Chris earned his livelihood as an international Precision Manufacturing Executive lending expertise to the hundreds of clients he served over many decades. Chris was a "man on the go" - logged many international and domestic frequent flyer miles, O'Hare may commission a plaque in his honor. Most currently employed by Rockford Ball Screw.
An avid slalom skier in his youth, love of water was in his blood. As he moved through the stages of life he experienced the "go fast" boating model to the peaceful pleasures of his pontoon boat. He enjoyed being at Lake Mills and boating on the lake which he had done since childhood. Anywhere there was a beach, you could find him in Florida or Jamaica. He was an excellent husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend.
Survivors include his wife, Judith; daughters Lindsay (Michael, D.D.S.) Brechon and Kelly (Dustin) Brehm; grandchildren, Bowe Brehm and Nora Brechon; mother, Jennifer Heaslip; brothers, Dan (Val) Heaslip ,nephew Cullen Heaslip and Pete (Kelly) Heaslip; aunt, Mary Margaret Juhlin; step-mother, Judith E. Salamone. Brother in -law, Brian (Patty) Quinn, niece and goddaughter Colleen Quinn, all of Rockford, IL. Sister in laws, Nancy (Harry M.D.) Derderian, Carol (Dave) Thompson, Nephews, Christopher Thompson, Justin (Corina) Thompson, Logan Derderian, godson and nephew Drew Derderian, all of Fort Collins Co. and numerous cousins. Predeceased by his father, Sam Salamone; sister, Kathy Heaslip Peterson, nephew, Dylan Heaslip step-father, Richard Heaslip and in-laws Dr. Charles and Florence Quinn
Private family visitation and service will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with private burial in St. Mary/St. James Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Kidney Cancer Association in memory of Charles Salamone at 9450 SW Gemeni Drive #39269, Beaverton, OR 97008-7105 or by visiting www.kidneycancer.org. A public celebration of life to be held at a later date. The family was assisted by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Share condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020