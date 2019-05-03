|
|
Charles Sensel 1932—2019
Charles Werner Sensel, age 86, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his home in Centerville, OH. Born August 27, 1932 in Newport, KY, to the late Elmer and Evelyn (Roettger) Sensel, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, Elmer and Ralph Sensel. Charles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sheila (Borell) Sensel; children, Sheryl (Eric) Hall, Lisa (Paul) Sotirelis and Christopher (Kerry) Sensel; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sisters, Violet McNutt and Sara Bill. Charles served 40 years in the United Methodist Church, retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, NAACP, and Trustee Emeritus of the Bonhoeffer Society. A memorial service will be held in the near future at Christ United Methodist Church, Kettering, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Preachers' Aid Society, Great Rivers Conference of IL, United Methodist Church. Preachers' Aid Society and Benefit United Methodist Church IL Great Rivers Conference at P.O. Box 19207, Springfield, IL 62794 or Crossroads Hospice at 8069 Washington Village Dr., Centerville, OH 45458. Written condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting Charles' online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019