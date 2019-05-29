|
|
Charles V. "Vic" Allen 1944—2019
Charles V. "Vic" Allen, 75, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born January 22, 1944 in Cape Girardeau, MO, the son of Curtis and Helen (Askew) Allen. Vic married JoAnn Norman on June 18, 1966 in Rockford. He worked as a Computer Systems Manager for Sundstrand. Vic was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling. He was a high school gymnast and baseball player. Vic was a member of the University Club of Rockford. Survived by his wife, JoAnn; children, Lisa (Dan) Pass and Corey (Tricia DuPre) Allen; grandchildren, Alexis, Mackenzie, and Christopher; and sister-in-law, Janette (Al) Bowker. Predeceased by his parents.
Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Memorials may be made to the University Club Scholarship Fund, 945 N. Main St., Rockford, IL 61103. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019