Charles VanDoren Stull 1934—2019
Charles VanDoren Stull, Sr., 84, of Rockton passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born December 17, 1934 in Wonowec, WI to Robert and Erma (Urban) Stull, Sr. Married LaVonne Beverly Snorek on November 14, 1953 in Elroy, WI. Employed as an electrician by Sundstrand for 38 years. A member of the Beloit Senior Center. Charles had a passion for gardening, camping, dancing and traveling. He also enjoyed being a handyman and playing cards.
Survivors include sons, Charles (Lylia) Stull, Jr. of Rockford, Brian (Suzie) Stull of Lanark; daughters, Teresa Anderson of Janesville, WI and Tamera Pankhurst of Rockton, IL; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert and Mike; sister, Carol. Predeceased by parents; wife, LaVonne; daughter, Lynne; sister, Pat; brother, Richard.
Memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe with Pastor Howie Snyder officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019