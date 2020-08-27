1/1
Charles W. Larkin
1929 - 2020
Charles W. Larkin 1929—2020
Charles W. Larkin, 91, Rockford, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, in his home. He was born May 11, 1929, in Rockford, the son of Leslie Larkin and Gertie Ramona Mungor. Charles married Betty L. Robertson on November 6, 1948. She passed away on November 14, 2015. Charles worked as an engineer at Rockford Clutch on Windsor Rd. until retirement. He served in the Naval Reserves. He is with the Ringling Brothers now!
Survived by his sister Ramona Joanne Nelson; children, Charles Larkin, Colleen Larkin, and Connie Wulf; his grandchildren, Ernie and Chad Larkin, Lisa Frank, Heather Hammer, Jeanie, Jill, and Timberly Wulf; his great-grandchildren, Autumn Hammer, Spencer Larkin, Sam Lafontaine, Ashley and John McCutcheon, and Miranda, Aiyana, and Maryah Frank; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his wife, Betty, and his daughter, Christy Hammer.
Per Charles' wishes, there are no services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial in Walnut Cemetery in Walnut, IL. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.





Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
