|
|
Charles Williams 1949—2019
Charles Edward "Ed" Williams, of Rockford, departed this earthly life June 13, 2019. He was born March 6, 1949 in Camden, Arkansas the son of Charlie and Genovie Williams. Charles lived in Rockford most of his life, coming from Camden. He married Delana Bacon, November 7, 1987. Charles was employed as a truck driver by Springfield Van and Storage 18 years before retiring. He attended East High School.
Charles leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, Delana; two sons, Charles (Utavia) Williams-Haney Jr. and Bryan (Nicole) Govan; two daughters, Delana and Brittney Williams; 14 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, James Williams Sr; sister Caroline (James) Stoudermire; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including special cousin, Loyce (Dorothy) Young. He was predeceased by his parents, Charlie Williams and Genovie Maxwell; sister, Charlene Wesley and brother, Oscar Maxwell Jr.
Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue. Doors will be open form 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. .
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 19 to June 21, 2019