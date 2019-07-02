|
|
Charley Riney 1945—2019
Charley P. Riney, age 73, passed away peacefully Monday morning, July 1st, surrounded by family and friends. Charley was born in Keokuk, Iowa and graduated from Cardinal Stritch High School in 1963. He then attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa from 1963-67, graduating with a degree in teaching high school English, a career he pursued for 47 years. During his time at Loras, Riney was a standout on the basketball and track teams, setting a new conference record in the High Jump, and several other new records as well. In 1967 he placed 4th at the NCAA regionals which qualified him for the NCAA finals.
That same year, Charley accepted a position teaching and coaching at Immaculate Conception High School in Cherokee, Iowa.
In August 1968, he was drafted into the United States Army. His "job" was playing basketball at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Charley was assigned to HQ, USARV near the Long Bien/Saigon area in August of 1969.
While serving his tour "in country", Riney was awarded the Bronze Star. Upon his return state-side, Charley attended graduate school at the University of Iowa in their secondary school of guidance counseling. His next position was as head basketball and track coach at Beloit Catholic High School in Beloit, WI. His '72 and '73 track teams were State Champions and his '73 basketball team made the Elite Eight. A successful career in coaching, teaching and administration thus began, including many memorable years at Sterling Newman, Byron, Guilford and South Beloit High Schools among others. Some of Mr. Riney's awards and recognition include: 7 varsity letters in basketball and track with Loras College, 5 times being included in the Who's Who of American Teachers, twice being honored by Western Illinois University as a Highly Motivational Teacher, and placement in Newman's Athletic Hall of Fame.
Charley was proceeded in death by his parents, Pat and Ruth and is survived by two brothers, Bill (Jeanne) Riney and Dan (Terry) Riney and two sisters, Becky (Steve) Sloboda and Mary Riney-Fox, and a host of nieces and nephews. Charley is also survived by his three children who have brought him great joy and pride with their successes and their families; Jeff (Noelle) Riney and grandsons Vaughn and Jack and granddaughter Emma, Kelly (Michael) Riney Feary and grandson Rowan, and Jason (Gina) Riney and granddaughter Samantha and grandsons Jackson and Andrew. Charley is survived by his wife Frances Riney whom he married in May 2009. Charley is also survived by his beloved stepchildren and grandchildren: Sierra (AJ) Glassburn and grandsons Braedyn, Noah and Camden, Jordan Skaff and granddaughter Janelle, and Andy Fenton and granddaughter Zara. Charley and Fran are extremely proud of their children and grandchildren and built the "Riney Resort" for their enjoyment for years to come.
Visitation will be held on Friday July 5, 2019 from 2-6 PM at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls. The funeral will follow on Saturday at 11 AM at Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls. Burial will conclude on Monday July 8, 2019 at Keokuk National Cemetery, Keokuk, IA.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019