Charlotte A. Abruzzo 1924—2019
Charlotte A. Abruzzo, 94, of Rockford, passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019. Born November 2, 1924 in Rockford. Daughter of Domonic and Helen (Ochiltree) Kaisi. Employed by Rockford Products where she met the love of her life Benny S. Abruzzo. They were united in marriage on October 13, 1946 in Rockford. He predeceased her on April 20, 2002. She returned to work at Flinn Middle School cafeteria where her children were attending. Member of St Edwards Catholic Church. She found enjoyment in word search puzzle books and especially working outside in her yard and garden which she took pride in. She loved watching the Chicago Bulls and kept record of every game played. Charlotte will be loved and missed by her daughter, Karen (William) Kerschner; grandchildren, Ryan (Erin) Abruzzo, Christine (Stephen) Reyes; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Logan Abruzzo; nieces, Tamara and Terri; nephew, Scott; daughter-in-law, Betsy Ewers; many wonderful friends. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Benny; son, Victor; sister, Betty Tunis; brothers, Roger Kaisi and Kenneth Kaisi; sister-in-law, Audri Kaisi; brother-in-law, Bob Tunis. Many thanks to Swedish American Hospital 10th floor staff, the Rapid Response team and the Intensive Care Heart Hospital staff. Special mention to her friends Ronnie and Josie who watched and helped her for many years. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 11 to June 13, 2019