Charlotte C. McCabe 1928—2019
Charlotte C. McCabe, age 91 of Plainfield, Il., formerly of Chicago and Harvard, IL. passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Charlotte was the daughter of John L. McCabe and Marjorie Hayden McCabe of Harvard, IL. She was preceded in death by her sisters Loraine E. McCabe Davis and Mona A. McCabe Meyers and by her brother John Daniel McCabe who was killed in WWII European Theatre 1945. Charlotte served three years in the Women's Army Corp including the Korean War 1948-1951. She was a member of Harvard American Legion Post #265. Private inurnment will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Harvard, IL. at a later date. Charlotte was survived by many outstanding nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. For information-815-886-2323.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019