Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
1340 South Alpine Road
Rockford, IL 61108
815-395-0559
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Doyle


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlotte Doyle Obituary
Charlotte Doyle 1941—2019
Charlotte Louise Doyle, age 77, of Rockford passed away June 22, 2019 at 6:20 a.m. in her home. Born September 22, 1941 in Exeter, CA; daughter of Loren and Inez (Johnson) Vaught. Attended Pecatonica Schools and is a graduate of Pecatonica High School, 1959. Formerly employed as a cook at Lakeside in Durand, and at Michael's, Hoffman House, and Auburn High School in Rockford. Charlotte enjoyed crafting and was a member and leader of TOPS for many years. She was also a member of Brooke Road United Methodist Church. Survived by husband, Donald Doyle of Rockford; children, Lori Didier of Loves Park and Brian Fosler of Davis. She had 6 grandchildren; Allison, Rachel, Scott, Tiffany, Nikki, and Jenifer; as well as multiple great-grandchildren; sisters, Loretta McCoy and Sharon Pierce, both of Winnebago. Preceded in death by her parents. Visitation Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 1340 S. Alpine Rd. Rockford – at Colonial Village. Additional visitation Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10-10:45 a.m. at Brooke Road United Methodist Church, 1404 Brooke Rd. Rockford, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Violet Johnicker Pastor Joe Warner will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charlotte's memory may be made to Brooke Road United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice. Share a memory at www.graceFH.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 24 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now