Charlotte Doyle 1941—2019
Charlotte Louise Doyle, age 77, of Rockford passed away June 22, 2019 at 6:20 a.m. in her home. Born September 22, 1941 in Exeter, CA; daughter of Loren and Inez (Johnson) Vaught. Attended Pecatonica Schools and is a graduate of Pecatonica High School, 1959. Formerly employed as a cook at Lakeside in Durand, and at Michael's, Hoffman House, and Auburn High School in Rockford. Charlotte enjoyed crafting and was a member and leader of TOPS for many years. She was also a member of Brooke Road United Methodist Church. Survived by husband, Donald Doyle of Rockford; children, Lori Didier of Loves Park and Brian Fosler of Davis. She had 6 grandchildren; Allison, Rachel, Scott, Tiffany, Nikki, and Jenifer; as well as multiple great-grandchildren; sisters, Loretta McCoy and Sharon Pierce, both of Winnebago. Preceded in death by her parents. Visitation Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 1340 S. Alpine Rd. Rockford – at Colonial Village. Additional visitation Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10-10:45 a.m. at Brooke Road United Methodist Church, 1404 Brooke Rd. Rockford, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Violet Johnicker Pastor Joe Warner will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charlotte's memory may be made to Brooke Road United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice. Share a memory at www.graceFH.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 24 to June 26, 2019