Charlotte E. McCulley 1927—2019
Durand, IL/Waukesha, WI - Charlotte E. McCulley, age 91, formerly of Durand, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Crossroads Care Center in Waukesha, WI. She was born in Avon, WI on October 13, 1927, the daughter of Mildred (Maveus) and Frank Hopkins.
Charlotte had lived in Avon, WI, Roscoe, IL, Durand, IL, and Waukesha, WI. She graduated from Hononegah High School, Rockton, IL in 1945. She married Clair E. McCulley on November 8, 1945 in Roscoe, IL.
Charlotte worked in food service for the Durand, IL School District and was a dietitian at the Riverbluff Nursing Home of Rockford, IL. She retired in 1995 and worked part-time as a bookkeeper for the Brookfield Party Rental in Brookfield, WI. Charlotte loved to write letters to her many pen pals, of which she had dozens. She also sponsored a pen pal birthday club for many years. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, testing recipes and wrote a family cookbook to share with everyone.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Clarence (Gina Swan) McCulley, Cindy (Harry) Boebel; and four grandchildren, Stephanie Baertlein, Jamie McCulley, Peter and Evan Boebel; three great-grandchildren, Reagan, Sheldon and Katelin Baertlein. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Nina McCulley and Nancy Hopkins.. She was preceded in death by her husband and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, with Rev. Bill Wineke officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Durand Volunteer Fire Dept., Durand, IL. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019