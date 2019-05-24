|
|
Charlotte K. (Whipkey) Malone 1942—2019
Charlotte K. (Whipkey) Malone, 76, of Rockford passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 with family by her side. Charlotte was born on December 1, 1942, the daughter of Beatrice and Clifford Whipkey. Charlotte married John E. Malone on May 5, 1969 and he preceded her in death on November 1, 2018. Charlotte was a Hostess-Waitress most of her career life. Charlotte had two children: Neal (Pattie) Devine and Jean Alphin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four brothers: Clifford (Mary) Whipkey, Bill (Edie) Whipkey, Steve Whipkey and David Whipkey; one sister Penny (Joe) Conti. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, husband. Charlotte had a love for animals greater than no other. She would have rescued every animal if she could. The family would like to give special thanks to Mark Millner, Barb Huffman and Joe Millner. Northern Illinois Hospice Kristin, LaShanta and Heather. Also the staff at Riverbluff Nursing Home and Cora Maria Staff.
Service to celebrate Charlotte's life will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Advantage Funeral Home 7000 West State Street in Rockford; visitation for Charlotte will be from 1:00 pm until time of service. Entombment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Machesney Park. Condolences can be sent to www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 24 to May 26, 2019