Charlotte "Char" M. Anderson 1947—2019
Charlotte "Char" M. Anderson, 71, of Cherry Valley, passed away March 18, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born November 23, 1947 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Martin "Gus" A. & Leona T. (Paolone) Schimenz. Graduated from LaSalle Peru High School, class of 1965. Married the love of her life, Gary Anderson at the Church by the Side of the Road, Rockton, on Oct. 27, 1973. She worked as a Regional Manager of Olan Mills Portrait Studios for over 19 years. Then sold real estate for Gambino Realtor, before she opened her craft store My Sweet Peas.
Char (Nani) devoted her life to her family, her sweet P's (Presley and Preston), her dog, Lola, and most importantly, Jesus. She was a very talented and creative woman who loved to craft. Her many creations included miniature doll houses, hair bows, hats, paper flowers and so much more.
Since the day of her diagnosis, Char's family decided to make the best of the journey. As a result they gave a name to the journey - Train 22.
Char is survived by husband, Gary; children, Kelly Noel Gierat, Tina (Ryan) Schenk, Theresa (Mike) Dakoff, and Jason Anderson; grandchildren, Presley and Preston; sister Marsha (John) Woodworth; and two nephews. Predeceased by parents.
The family would like to thank the hospice staff at OSF who helped to ensure that Char's last days were peaceful and comfortable. The family is also so grateful for all the love and support from friends and loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108, with the Rev. Dean Parker officiating. Family will receive guest from 4 – 7 p.m. Private inurnment at a later date. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. – Send online condolences at www.Fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019