Charma Lee Trimble 1938—2019
Charma Lee Trimble, 81, of West Palm Beach, since 1987, originally of Rockford, IL. Daughter of Dorothy and Charles Trimble. Charma is predeceased by brother, Marvin Trimble and beloved son, Michael Salvatori.
Charma is survived by granddaughter, Tina Winters (Mark) and great grandchildren, Ryan, Alex and Noah Winters. She is also survived by two daughters, Tonia Castiglioni and Lori Salvatori, whom were disowned and disinherited in 2013, because of the treatment of their brother Michael, after the death of their father. Special thanks to her friend Sharon Wright, for all her help and her friendship.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Ms. Trimble's memory to; Christian Children's Fund, Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and United Methodist Church of Palm Beaches.
Services are private.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019