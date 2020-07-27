Cherie L. (Ferwerda) Simpson 1948—2020
Cherie L. (Ferwerda) Simpson, 71, of Rockford, passed away July 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born November 23, 1948 in Rockford, the daughter of Donald and Dorothy (Johnson) Ferwerda. Shared 48 years of marriage with Lance Simpson. A member of the Mermaids Golf League and the Venetian Club. Cherie enjoyed golfing, was an excellent homemaker and was known for her homemade cookies.
Survivors include husband, Lance Simpson; son, Colin (Carrie Zethmayr) Simpson; granddog, Clyde; sister, Jorgiann (Chester) Long; and nephew, Jason Long. Predeceased by parents.
Celebration of life is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to PAWS Humane Society. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com