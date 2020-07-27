1/
Cherie L. (Ferwerda) Simpson
1948 - 2020
Cherie L. (Ferwerda) Simpson 1948—2020
Cherie L. (Ferwerda) Simpson, 71, of Rockford, passed away July 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born November 23, 1948 in Rockford, the daughter of Donald and Dorothy (Johnson) Ferwerda. Shared 48 years of marriage with Lance Simpson. A member of the Mermaids Golf League and the Venetian Club. Cherie enjoyed golfing, was an excellent homemaker and was known for her homemade cookies.
Survivors include husband, Lance Simpson; son, Colin (Carrie Zethmayr) Simpson; granddog, Clyde; sister, Jorgiann (Chester) Long; and nephew, Jason Long. Predeceased by parents.
Celebration of life is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to PAWS Humane Society. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
July 27, 2020
I always loved Cherie and her dry sense of humor. I will miss her forever. I didn't see much of her, but loved the times I did
I always loved Cherie and her dry sense of humor. I will miss her forever. I didn’t see much of her, but loved the times I did
Gloria Perkins
Friend
