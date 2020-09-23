Cheryl Bowley 1944—2020
Cheryl Ann Bowley, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 18, 2020 at Serenity Home and Hospice in Oregon, IL. She was born on July 17, 1944 to Marvin and Cecile (Wenzel) Paulson. Cheryl married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Bowley, on October 14, 1962 at First Presbyterian Church in Belvidere. She graduated from Belvidere High School and later worked as a legal secretary for Law Offices in Belvidere. Cheryl found her spiritual home at Evangelical Covenant Church and was a faithful member for many years. She loved reading and traveling to Florida. Most importantly, she loved her family and will be missed tremendously.
Cheryl will be dearly missed by her husband, Bob; her sons, Brian (Patty) Bowley and Brent (Bertha) Bowley; her sister, Marjean (Michael) Silberhorn; her grandchildren, Andrew Bowley and Jennifer Bowley; her nieces and nephews, Angie Silberhorn, Jeffrey Silberhorn, Scott (Patti) Huff, and Rana Peck; her great-niece, Heather Peck; and her sister-in-law, Janice Huff.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Muzette and Ardith Paulson; and her brother-in-law, Ron Huff.
A live-stream of the funeral ceremony will be available, Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. CST on Cheryl's obituary page at www.AndersonFCS.com
. All services are private.Rev. Scott Nellis will be officiating. Memorial contributions in Cheryl's name may be gifted to Evangelical Covenant Church's youth program. To write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
.