Chester J. Fedor 1923—2019
Chester J. Fedor, 96, of Rockford, passed away November 5, 2019 at OSF Medical Center. Born July 23, 1923 in Cicero, IL, the son of Antonin Fedorowicz & Bernice Laskowska. He served in the US Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater. Married his loving wife, Julie E. Delanty in Cicero, IL on June 23, 1956. Member of St. Rita Catholic Church. Chester was known for being a good story teller and how he was a true family man.
Survivors include his sons, Richard (Diane) of Lindstrom, MN, William (Lauren) and Steve(Cathy) both of Cherry Valley; grandchildren, Bryce, Jaymee, Clayton and Alice Fedor and Jonathan (Tawny) Decorie and great grandson, Ronin Decorie. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Julie; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Mass will be 12 pm Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Dr, Rockford, IL 61109. Visitation from 10:30 am to 11:45 am at church. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. – Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019