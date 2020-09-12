Chrishawn Arnold 2002—2020Chrishawn Maurice "Debo" Arnold of Rockford departed this earthly life September 8, 2020. He was born March 30, 2002 in Rockford the son of Christopher Arnold and Danielle Horton. Chrishawn attended Liberty Baptist Church. He attended Auburn High School while in Rockford and Anderson High School while in Texas.Chrishawn leaves to cherish many fun loving memories, his parents, Danielle Horton and Christopher (Toneisha) Arnold; five sisters, Passion Taylor, Tanija Arnold, Shanya Paige, Tahania and Manija Arnold; three brothers, Patrick Taylor, Christopher Arnold Jr. And Kashton Hudson; a host of aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.He was predeceased by his grand mother Geraldine Horton and great grandfather Jerry Locke.Moving visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private services will be and can be viewed via Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home face book page at 12:00 noon.