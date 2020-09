Christine L. Marsh—2020Christine L. Marsh, 94, of Machesney Park passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Born March 24, 1926, in Omaha, NE, the daughter of Laurence and Margaret (Schoeller) Geroux. Married Norman Flaningam. He predeceased her in 1961. Later married James Marsh. He predeceased her in 1981. Member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. Survivors include her children, Lynn (Dennis) Schultz, Bob (Barbara) Flaningam, Nancy Groom, Pat (dawn) Flaningam; 9 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Lori (Doug) Jarman. Predeceased by two husbands; sons, David and Kevin; sister, Mary Lou Finch; granddaughter, Heather; and special friend, Thomas McCarty.Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 17, 2020, in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 16th, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Ln, Loves Park, 61111. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Heartland Hospice. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com