Christine Sue Webster 1968—2019
MACHESNEY PARK - Christine "Cris" Sue Webster of Machesney Park, IL died peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends after a long illness. She was born in Rockford on April 22, 1968 the daughter of Leon Sr. and Joyce Webster. Cris is survived by her caregiver/ "son" nephew, Randy Webster; brother, Leon Jr. (Debbie) Webster; her sister, Kim Webster; nieces, Bianca and Kaitlyn Webster and a great-niece on the way, Zaivea; many aunts uncle and cousins; numerous special sisters; adopted nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, sister, Lynn Webster, grandparents, James and Nellie Webster and Clyde and Marion Feltz; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Ave., Rockford. Visitation from 11:00 am until the time of funeral service. For information visit www.rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019