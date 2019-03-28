Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christenson Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
925 3rd Ave
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Sue Webster


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christine Sue Webster Obituary
Christine Sue Webster 1968—2019
MACHESNEY PARK - Christine "Cris" Sue Webster of Machesney Park, IL died peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends after a long illness. She was born in Rockford on April 22, 1968 the daughter of Leon Sr. and Joyce Webster. Cris is survived by her caregiver/ "son" nephew, Randy Webster; brother, Leon Jr. (Debbie) Webster; her sister, Kim Webster; nieces, Bianca and Kaitlyn Webster and a great-niece on the way, Zaivea; many aunts uncle and cousins; numerous special sisters; adopted nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, sister, Lynn Webster, grandparents, James and Nellie Webster and Clyde and Marion Feltz; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Ave., Rockford. Visitation from 11:00 am until the time of funeral service. For information visit www.rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now