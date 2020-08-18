1/1
Christopher J. Veitch
1970 - 2020
Christopher J. Veitch 1970—2020
Christopher J. Veitch, 49, passed away on August 13, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. He was a lifelong resident of Rockford and attended Rockford Public Schools, Rock Valley College, and Western Illinois University. He was employed at IMI Precision Engineering, whose kindness during his illness was greatly appreciated.
Chris was a big fan of the Chicago Blackhawks, the Rockford IceHogs, the Chicago Cubs, the New England Patriots and the Michigan Wolverines. He attended many hockey games. He also enjoyed collecting Word War II history books and Star Wars memorabilia. He was proud of his Scottish, Swiss and Swedish ancestry.
Chris is loved and missed by his parents, Ronald and Janice Veitch; his maternal grandmother, Marian Olson; and his numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his maternal grandfather and golfing buddy, Roy Olson, and his paternal grandparents, James and Dorothy Veitch. Also predeceased by his loyal dog, Mickey.
Private interment will be held in Scandinavian Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is pending due to the pandemic. Memorial gifts may be made to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary of Rockford. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108 assisted the family. To express condolences and share memories, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
