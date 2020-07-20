Christopher Opsahl 1965—2020

Christopher A Opsahl, 55 of Romeo, MI died July 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born June 10, 1965 to Chet and Linda Opsahl in Rockford, IL. Survived by fiancé Sarah Vanfleteren and her son James, son Kyle Opsahl, daughter Abby Opsahl, grandsons Jayden and Eli Opsahl, mother Linda Opsahl, sister Colleen Opsahl, nieces Misty Clark and Brittney Rusch, nephews Connor and Christian Shull, many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Predeceased by grandmothers Lucille Opsahl and Ruth Moffitt, and grandfathers Martin Opsahl and Vane Moffitt. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat. July 25, 2020 at American Legion at 1011 S Alpine Rd Rockford, IL. Due to Covid-19, a family only service will be from 1-2 PM. From 2-4PM, an open house will be held for family and friends.



