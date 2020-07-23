1/1
Christopher P. Strouse
1970 - 2020
Christopher P. Strouse 1970—2020
Rockford - Christopher Paul Strouse, 50, lost his battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at his home in Rockford, Il on July 22, 2020. He came into our world May 19, 1970 in Rockford to Clinton and Judy King Strouse. Christopher graduated Oregon High school in 1988. Attended Rock Valley College, studying automotive repair, then went to truck driving school and became an over the road driver for many years. He was employed at MBI out of Davis Junctions for the last several years. Chris was well liked and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing, his annual visit to Las Vegas and being with his many friends and family. He is survived by his father Clinton Strouse, stepmother Frances Strouse of Oregon, Il, his sister Michelle Strouse Armstrong of Byron, Il, stepsister Cynthia (Brad) Stewart of Oregon, Il, and stepsister Pamela Puckett (Sue Wepfer) of Madison, WI, Nephews Dylan Puckett of Mt. Morris, Christopher Armstrong and Reese Armstrong both of Rockford, IL, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his mother Judy King Strouse, his grandparents John and Doris King of Genoa, IL, grandparents Basil and Clara Strouse of Kingston, Il. There will be a private grave side service at Daysville Cemetery in Oregon for family and a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Serenity Hospice & Home of Oregon, IL. To leave an online condolence please visit www.FarrellHollandGale.com

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
