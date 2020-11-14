1/
Christopher R. Potenziani
1978 - 2020
Christopher R. Potenziani 1978—2020
Christopher R. Potenziani, 42, of Roscoe passed away November 11, 2020.
Survivors include parents, Neda and Ronald Potenziani; brother, Chad Potenziani; sister, Kathy (Steven) Beabout; niece, Siena Beabout; nephew, Carson Beabout; fiancé, Shannon Compton; dog and best friend, Snoopy; and several aunts; uncles; and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe. Private family service. Please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
