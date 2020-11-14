Christopher R. Potenziani 1978—2020
Christopher R. Potenziani, 42, of Roscoe passed away November 11, 2020.
Survivors include parents, Neda and Ronald Potenziani; brother, Chad Potenziani; sister, Kathy (Steven) Beabout; niece, Siena Beabout; nephew, Carson Beabout; fiancé, Shannon Compton; dog and best friend, Snoopy; and several aunts; uncles; and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe. Private family service. Please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com