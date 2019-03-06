Home

Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Christopher Wayne Tackett

Christopher Wayne Tackett Obituary
Christopher Wayne Tackett 1965—2019
Christopher Wayne Tackett, 53, of Loves Park, passed away March 4, 2019. Born December 24, 1965 in Vanndale, AR. Son of Danny Allen and Brenda Marie (Hinchey) Tackett. Graduate of Larkin High School class of 1984. Received his Master's degree from Northern Illinois University and was a teacher at Windsor Elementary School for the last 16 years. He loved to watch basketball and play basketball with his sons. He loved to teach and always said there was a lesson to be learned. His smile was contagious and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Survived by his sons, Brandon and Nathan; mother, Brenda Tackett; siblings, Danny (Maurico) Tackett, Sheri (Michael) Marrs, Eulita (Juan) Ponce, Melissa (Michael) Baldwin, Cindy Tackett; nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Jami, Sara, Cody, Nichole, Matt, Austin, Dallas and Kayla; mother of his children, Janna McLaughlin. Predeceased by his father, Danny; niece, Brandy McMaster. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service. Entombment following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Christopher's sons Brandon and Nathan. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
