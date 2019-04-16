|
Christy (Eleanor Frances) Andres 1927—2019
"Christy" (Eleanor Frances) Andres, 92, of Rockford passed in her home on Monday, April 15, 2019. Born February 8, 1927, in Glencoe, IL, the daughter of Richard and Anna (Peterson) Christensen. Married Ralph Andres on June 12, 1948 in Waterloo Iowa. She was an art instructor and active in the Rockford Art Community. Survived by her husband, Ralph; children, Wayne of Rockford and Dyanne Willow, Loveland CO; her sister, June Lindsten of Naperville; grandchildren, Dr. Kara Gendron, and Andrew Gendron, and Kristina, Paul, and Cassandra; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Gabrielle, Devyn, Nalani and Mayah Andres. Predeceased by parents; son, Glenn; and sister, Gladys Johnson.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at First Evangelical Covenant Church, 316 Wood Rd., Rockford. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Please wear purple to the visitation! Burial in Arlington Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to First Evangelical Covenant Church. To share a memory, condolence or view full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019