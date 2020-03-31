|
Cindy Pearson 1954—2020
Cindy Lou Pearson, 65 died March 27, 2020 in her home. Born August 15, 1954 in Rockford to Arlene and Russell Gentry. Graduated West High School, 1972. Married Scott Pearson January 11, 2011. Worked at Elco Furniture from 1972 to 2010. She enjoyed bowling and ceramics.
Survivors include: husband, Scott; daughter, Tiffani Cruz; grandchildren, Caiden and Oralia; sister, Jeanne (Bill) Blosser; father, Russell; special dog, Flip; numerous cousins and aunts and uncles. Predeceased by her mother.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Stateline Cremations, 712 Windsor Road, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020