Clair Ira Folyer 1932—2020
Clair Ira Folyer, 88, of Roscoe, passed away on November 23, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. The fifth child of Ira and Muriel (Lostetter) Folyer, born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1932 in the farmhouse at the Ledges Stables in Roscoe. Married Mary Joyce Lyford on March 8, 1953; they had 7 children together. A veteran of the US Army until his back was injured during maneuvers, where he spent several months having operations in hospitals. Married Ann (Scott) Dicks on May 13, 1989 and lived in Roscoe. Clair loved his dog, Pickles and was the joy of his life. Everyone that knew Clair as kind hearted will miss him especially his "buddy" Mariyah, Ann's great granddaughter. One of his favorite jobs was custodian at the Roscoe Grade Schools; he loved children and was known as "Mr. Clair."
Survivors include his wife, Ann; step daughter, Shelley; his children, Debbie, Roger, Mike, Andy, Patty, Jimmy, Cindy; brother, Glen; sister, Helen Lunsford; grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. Predeceased by parents; brothers, Albert, Elmer; sister, Melba Rogers; and his dog, Pickles. Many thanks to Shelley for her devotion and loving care given to Clair in his last months. Also, thanks to the staff of OSF Hospice for their kindness and understanding, Quest Cremation Services, Pinnacle Hill Cemetery for assisting our family and Roscoe Grade Schools for their compassion during this difficult time. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be given to OSF Hospice, Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary or to the Family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com