|
|
Clara B. Koblesky 1935—2019
Clara B. Koblesky, 83, of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully Friday, November 15, 2019. She was born November 19, 1935 in Harvey, IL the daughter of Charles and Clersa (Sorrel) Brandon. Clara married the love of her life, Robert Koblesky on September 7, 1957. She was a wonderful mother to her 4 children. Clara was a homemaker and community volunteer. She loved spending time with her family. Clara will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend.
Survived by her children, Dave (Laurie) Koblesky, Jane (Chuck) Vronch, Karen (Craig) Conell and Dan (Nicole) Koblesky; grandchildren, Theo Koblesky, Norah Koblesky and Noah Vronch; many siblings, nieces nephews and friends. Predeceased by her parents and beloved husband, Bob. The family would like to thank Maple Crest Care Centre and Northern Illinois Hospice for their care and compassion.
A private service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave, Rockford, IL 61108. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019