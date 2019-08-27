|
Clara Simon 1933—2019
Clara M. Bogan Simon, of Florence, MS ; formerly of Rockford, IL departed this life August 16, 2019. Clara was born July 24, 1933 in Rankin County to Jim Bogan and Geneva Scott Bogan. Clara graduated at the age of 13 from New Hope High School, later to graduate from Camden College in Jackson, MS at the age of 17, later to graduate from Alcorn College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in teaching. She married Afric Simon April 22, 1954 in Mississippi. Clara was employed 24 years by Rockford Township retiring in 1997.
Clara leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband Afric; five children, River Maclin, DeWayne (Mary) Simon, Diane (Earl Jr.) Dotson, Donna Simon and Reggie (Fonda) Simon; 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. She was predeceased by her parents, 1 son Jimmy Simon; 2 brothers Paul and Vernon E. Bogan.
Services will be held 1:00p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Local Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019