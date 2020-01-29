|
Claramae "Clara" E. Jackson 1933—2020
Claramae "Clara" E. Jackson, 86, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Clara was born in Ferryville, WI on April 8, 1933, daughter of Morris and Dorothy (Scribbins) Allen. She graduated from Seneca High School in Wisconsin. Clara worked for Barbara Coleman for 10 years and later had part time jobs at several places. She married LaVern "Bud" R. Jackson on September 24, 1955 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rockford. He passed away January 26, 2011. Clara was a member of Christ the Rock Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and volunteering at her church. Clara loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. She will be dearly missed.
Those left to honor Clara's memory include her dear children, Michael (Ruth) Jackson, Laura (Dan) Reece and Carolyn (Anthony) Pobjecky; grandchildren, Michelle and Patti Burkhamer, Ryan (Tawnie) Reece, Nathan Reece and Jake Pobjecky; great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Tonica and Paris; sisters, Marie (Steve) Cole and Mavis (Leo) Villarreal; sister-in-law, Madge Allen and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, Bud Jackson; daughter, Cynthia Jackson; son-in-law, David Harring; brother, Morris Allen; brother-in-law, Jerome (Jeanne) Jackson; sisters-in-law, Clarice (John) Peterson, Freda (Henry) Anderson, Evelyn (Fred) Beinborn and Maxine (Chuck) Yarwood. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Presence Cor Mariae Center and Hospice Care of America for their kindness, care and compassion for Clara.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Burial will conclude in Highland Garden of Memories, Belvidere, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christ the Rock Lutheran Church or Hospice Care of America.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020