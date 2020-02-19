Home

Christenson Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
925 3rd Ave
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1600
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
Christenson Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
925 3rd Ave
Rockford, IL 61104
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Christenson Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
925 3rd Ave
Rockford, IL 61104
Clarence "Bill" Brown


1947 - 2020
Clarence "Bill" Brown Obituary
Clarence "Bill" Brown 1947—2020
ROCKFORD - Clarence William "Bill" Brown, age 72, of Rockford passed away Friday February 14, 2020. Born on February 16, 1947 in Rochelle, IL to Clarence & Virginia Brown (Spitser). Bill attended Guilford and East High School, graduating from East in 1966. While at East he met Darlene Mahan and married on August 1, 1966. He joined the United States Army and served honorably in Vietnam, concluding his military service as an MP. Upon returning home, Bill joined the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 and worked as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement in 2009. Upon retirement he remained active in the Union and earned Lifetime Member Status. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and was always willing to help family or a friend in need. He was actively involved in the lives and pursuits of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Tami and Brooke; son, William (Sarah); five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Tairee and Virginia; brothers, David (Cindy), Gary and Patrick; and three nieces. Bill is predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Rocky and Michele.
Celebration of Life Memorial held Friday February 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Ave., with visitation from 4:00 PM until the time of Military Honors at 7:00 PM. Cremation rites accorded. In lieu of flowers memorials to : LZ Peace Memorial - Vietnam Veterans Honor Society, P. O. Box 4304, Rockford, IL 61110.
rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
