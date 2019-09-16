|
|
Clarence Grammer 1948—2019
Clarence William Grammer, Jr., 71, of Loves Park, died in his home on September 12, 2019. Born August 21, 1948 in St. Louis, Missouri; son of Clarence Sr. and Edna (Krouse) Grammer. Graduated from Belvidere High School and served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict and earned 2 Purple Hearts. Clarence worked for Rockford Products and as Ground's Maintenance for Hononegah High School. He also was a volunteer firefighter for about 10 years. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed working on cars. You could always find him tinkering on something in his garage.
Survivors include his children Jessica Grammer, Jeremy (Jason) Grammer-Gold, Sondra Grammer, and Tyler (Fiancé Ryan King) Grammer; grandchildren Elvia Jo, Annastasia, and Christopher Grammer; sister Joan Isaacson, several nieces and nephews, and former spouse Margaret Grammer. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Joyce Maglio.
A private Celebration of Life has yet to be determined. Cremation rites have been accorded. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Rd., Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019