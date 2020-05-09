|
Clarence Harris 1947—2020
On a perfect winter day, God blessed Herman and Minnie Harriswith a fifth son, Clarence Frederick Harris. He went on to be one of twelve blessings to this union. Freddie, as he was known to his family was a very happy and rambutchous child. He was a God-fearing man, who accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. Freddie loved life and always found something to smile about. On May 3, 2020, God called Freddie home. We know he is still smiling, though while our own have temporarily faded.
Freddie, was welcomed into this world by loving hard working parents in Tulsa Oklahoma. He was the fifth child in a family which would eventually grow to twelve; ten sons and two daughters. He attended Dunbar Elementary, Carver Jr. High School, and Booker T Washington High School. Freddie also serve one tour of duty in the United States Army after high school, as did seven of his brothers.
After is discharge Freddie Returned to Tulsa where he married his high school sweetheart Jamesetta. They were blessed with one son, Michael Harris, whom they affectionately called cab. Freddie later moved to Rockford, Il, where he'd have a second son, C. Fredrick Harris Jr.) and would go on to marry twice. First, to Vassie Harris, and finally to the love of his life, and his widow, Carol Harris. Freddie and Carol added to their union, one son Joshua Harris.
Freddie is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Minnie Harris, his son, Michael Harris, and brothers; Bill, Chuckie (Melvin), Ronnie, Richard, Winfred & Herman Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Carol and sons Joshua and FredJr., brothers; Larry (Meredith), Raymond (Sophia) & Herbert(Clarrisa), Sisters; Linda and Angela, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 9 to May 11, 2020