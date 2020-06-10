Clarence Harris
1947 - 2020
Clarence Harris 1947—2020
On September 13, 1947 God blessed Herman and Minnie Harris with a fifth son, Clarence Frederick Harris. He went on to be one of twelve blessings to this union. He was a God-fearing man, who accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. Freddie loved life and always found something to smile about. On May 3, 2020, God called Freddie home.
Freddie is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Michael Harris, and brothers; Bill, Chuckie (Melvin), Ronnie, Richard, Winfred & Herman Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Carol and sons, Joshua and Fred Jr., brothers; Larry (Meredith), Raymond (Sophia) & Herbert (Clarrisa), Sisters; Linda and Angela, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held 11am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
