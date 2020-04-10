|
|
Clarence "Vern" L. Bucey, Jr. 1956—2020
Clarence "Vern" L. Bucey, Jr., 63, of Champaign passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born November 21, 1956, in Rockford, the son of Clarence L. and Sally A. (Medearis) Bucey, Sr. Graduate of Rockford Lutheran High School and Concordia University. Member of Concordia Lutheran Church. Employed by Caterpillar. Vern enjoyed reading and spending time with friends. He also enjoyed making pizza and watching sports, especially the Cubs, Bears and Illini. Survivors include his daughters, Elizabeth Hirschi and Leigh Bucey; grandson, Henrik Hirschi; mother, Sally; sister, Sheila Utech; brother, Jamie (Kirsten) Bucey; brother-in-law, Russ Crowell; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father; sister, Anne Crowell; brother-in-law, Darrell Utech; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James Bucey and Mr. and Mrs. Eldon Medearis.
Due to Covid-19, services will be held at a later date. Cremation rites accorded. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020