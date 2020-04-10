Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Bucey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence L. "Vern" Bucey Jr.


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence L. "Vern" Bucey Jr. Obituary
Clarence "Vern" L. Bucey, Jr. 1956—2020
Clarence "Vern" L. Bucey, Jr., 63, of Champaign passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born November 21, 1956, in Rockford, the son of Clarence L. and Sally A. (Medearis) Bucey, Sr. Graduate of Rockford Lutheran High School and Concordia University. Member of Concordia Lutheran Church. Employed by Caterpillar. Vern enjoyed reading and spending time with friends. He also enjoyed making pizza and watching sports, especially the Cubs, Bears and Illini. Survivors include his daughters, Elizabeth Hirschi and Leigh Bucey; grandson, Henrik Hirschi; mother, Sally; sister, Sheila Utech; brother, Jamie (Kirsten) Bucey; brother-in-law, Russ Crowell; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father; sister, Anne Crowell; brother-in-law, Darrell Utech; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James Bucey and Mr. and Mrs. Eldon Medearis.
Due to Covid-19, services will be held at a later date. Cremation rites accorded. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -