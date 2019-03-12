Home

Clarence Meadowcraft
Clarence Meadowcraft
Clarence "Toby" Meadowcraft


Clarence "Toby" Meadowcraft Obituary
Clarence "Toby" Meadowcraft 1927—2019
Clarence "Toby" Meadowcraft, 91, of Rockford, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born on May 26, 1927 in DePue, IL. Son of Charles E. and Mary (Kosloski) Meadowcraft. Veteran of the United States Army. United in marriage to Vonda L. Pillen on June 25, 1949. She predeceased him on February 12, 2009. Member of the Local 23 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. Enjoyed golfing and avid watcher of the Chicago Bears and Cubs. Survived by his children, Tamara Suggs, Roxann (Dan) Pixler, Linda (Michael) Menor, Shirley (Emanuel) Gagliano, George Meadowcraft; grandchildren, Bryan Parrish, Jennifer Kohen, Lindsy (Rob) Coan, Justin (Haley) Menor; several great-grandchildren; sister, Grace Okelson. Predeceased by his parents; wife, Vonda; siblings, Delores Randle, George Meadowcraft, Stanley Mickel, Frank Mickel, Ed Mickel, John Mickel. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 15 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Entombment following full military honors in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family to be established at a later date. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019
