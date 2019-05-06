|
|
Clarence W. "Jay" Corey 1943—2019
Clarence W. "Jay" Corey, Jr., 75 of Rockford passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, in SwedishAmerican Hospital. Born September 20, 1943, in Rockford, son of Clarence and Elsie (Sally) Corey, Sr. Married Sharon Leonard September 22, 1990, in the Church By The Side of The Road. He owned and operated Main Auto Body for over 42 years, retiring in 2013. An avid fisherman and sports fan. Survivors include his wife, Sharon; children, Camie (John) Ciembronowicz, Kimberly (Tim) Dailey, Dana (Terry) Joiner, Troy (Veronica) Corey, Michelle (Jack) Clark, Rick and Jennifer Hughes; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother and 3 sisters. Predeceased by parents, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at SwedishAmerican Hospital and the Regional Cancer Center, Dr. Joseph Ross and Dr. Merat Kardasia-Esfahani and U of I College of Medicine for their care and support given Jay and our family.
Service at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 11 a.m. to service time. Burial in Belvidere Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 6 to May 8, 2019