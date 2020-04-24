|
|
Clarence W. Poff 1940—2020
Clarence "Clary" W. Poff, 80, of Rockford passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born January 25, 1940, in Beloit, WI, the son of Francis and Dorothea (Hannawell) Poff. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Married Sherrie York. Employed by Elco Industries. Survivors include his wife, Sherrie; daughter, Cheryl (Mickey) Thompson; son, Jeff (Tina) Poff; granddaughter, Samantha Poff; sisters, Louise Fisher, Dianne York and Phyllis Amundrud; sister-in-law, Linda Poff; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and brother, Phillip Poff.
Services will be private. Inurnment in Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020