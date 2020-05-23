Home

Clarice E. Askvig

Clarice E. Askvig Obituary
Clarice E. Askvig 1928—2020
Clarice E. Askvig, 91, of Rockford died on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Born on August 10, 1928, in Rathburn, Iowa, the son of Harry and Edna (Hilt) Bougher. Survived by her children, Lou (Michael) Hildebrand, Rae Dean Johnson, Kevin (Mary) and Michelle Bailey; eleven grandchildren; eight-teen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; brothers, Richard and Vernon Boughter; son, Cliff Bailey; grandchild, David Miller.
Celebration of Life to be announced later. Private Burial. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 23 to May 25, 2020
