Claude C. Vernam
1930 - 2020
Claude C. Vernam 1930—2020
Claude C. Vernam, Captain U.S. Navy Retired, 89, of Rockford, IL went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 3, 2020 in Belvidere, IL. Claude was born on December 18, 1930 in Jacksonville, FL to Dwight Stanley and Nina (Cochran) Vernam. Claude married the love of his life, Billye Eddings, on November 11, 1955 in Penascola, FL. Claude worked his way through college and earned 2 master's degrees from Florida State University and George Washington University. Claude faithfully served our country as a pilot in the United States Navy, retiring after 30 years. Claude found his spiritual home at Second First Church and was a member for many years. Claude loved to read, garden, cheering on his alma mater, Florida State University, and growing and sharing his Glads amongst his friends.
Claude will be dearly missed by his wife of 65 years, Billye; his children, Laurie (Mark) Kersey, Amy (Dave) Johnson, and Michael (Laura) Vernam; his 3 grandchildren, Bradley, Claire, and Joel; and his first great-grandchild, Lenora.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dwight Vernam.
A graveside ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Arlington Memorial Park, 6202 Charles St., Rockford, IL 61108. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Claude's name may be gifted to Second First Church, https://www.secondfirst.org/giving-opportunities/. To leave the family a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Arlington Memorial Park
