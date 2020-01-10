Home

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Visitation
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial service
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
Claude C. Yoakum


1959 - 2020
Claude C. Yoakum Obituary
Claude C. Yoakum 1959—2020
Claude C. Yoakum, 60, of Byron, passed away on January 8, 2020. Born on August 5, 1959 in Evansville, IN, the son of Claude and Doris (Grahn) Yoakum. He worked at ELCO Precision Products, which became MNP, as a tool and die maker for 41 years. Claude married Cindy Capelle on October 6, 1984, in Rockford. He had many passions which included, hunting bear and elk, breeding ball pythons, archery, woodworking, learning to play and making guitars, trapshooting and bicycling. Claude was also a Bears, Cubs and Bulls fan, and loved to watch the Masters. Survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Nicholas and Tyler; siblings, Claudia (Al) Yoakum-Watson, Everette (Carolyn) Larson, Diedra (Tom)March, Ron (Barb) Yoakum, Ed (Carol) Yoakum; brother-in-law, Jerry Capelle; special nieces and nephew, Angela Millard, Cristi (Erik) Gretebeck, and Terrence and Tristin Capelle; numerous other nieces and nephews; and special friends; Ron and Tasha Sims. Predeceased by his parents; good friend, Gaylord Winterberg; and in-laws, Delmar and Maxine Capelle.
Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Fred C. Olson Chapel; 1001 2nd Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be held at 1:00 to 1:45 pm prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
