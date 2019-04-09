|
|
Claude C. Zuba 1931—2019
Claude C. Zuba, 88, of Rockford, died Monday, April 8, 2019 due to complications of Parkinson's. He was born on April 6, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York to Clyde and Irene (Mance) Zuba. He married Angeline McInerney in Chicago on September 25, 1954. Claude graduated from Notre Dame University, cum laude and was a two year Veteran of the United States Army. He spent 45 years in the practice of public accounting and was involved in the Illinois Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Claude was on the Board of Directors at Christ the Carpenter Day Care Center, St. James Board of Education, Junior Achievement, Catholic Social Services, United Way, Hunger Connection, Youth for Christ and the Rockford Area Chamber of Commerce. He was the past Director and Finance Chairman of Rockford Catholic Board of Education and past President of St. James Parish Council. Claude had a passion for gardening, especially raising Dahlias. He was a die hard Notre Dame fan and avid Chicago White Sox fan. Claude considered his greatest gifts to be the knowledge that God loved him; his wife, Ange; and his beloved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Angeline Zuba; children, Mary (Michelle) Zuba-Ingram, Tom Zuba, Jim (Linda) Zuba, John Zuba, David (Bridgette) Zuba, Michael (Anne) Zuba, Ann Marie (Greg) Justice and Mary Pat Bradley; grandchildren, Andrew Ingram, Connor Zuba-Ingram, Sarah Zuba-Ingram, Sean Zuba, Megan Zuba, Christina Zuba, Jeremiah Zuba, Dan (Kristen) Zuba, Ben Zuba, Sam (Katie) Zuba, (Dan, Ben and Sam's mother, Jeannine) Billy Zuba, Claudia Zuba, Carly Zuba, Laura Zuba, Jack Zuba, Jared Justice, Noah Justice, Ryan Justice and Jonah Justice; great-grandchildren, Haylee, Emily and Matthew Zuba.
Predeceased by son, Daniel Patrick Zuba; daughter-in-law, Trici Brennan Zuba; granddaughter, Erin Brennan Zuba; grandson, Rory Brennan Zuba.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a time of sharing at 8:00 p.m. at Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church, 428 N. 2nd St., Rockford, Illinois 61107 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. James Catholic Church. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019