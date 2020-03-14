Home

Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
Claude Joseph Simpkins


1956 - 2020
Claude Joseph Simpkins Obituary
Claude Joseph Simpkins 1956—2020
Claude Joseph Simpkins, 64, of Rockford, Illinois, passed away March 8, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA January 10, 1956, the son of Cline (Clyde) and Mary Catherine (Richards) Simpkins. Claude was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a coin collector and a history buff, especially interested in the Civil War and Westward expansion. Those who knew him well will always remember him as a very generous and giving man, as well as a practical joker. Those left to cherish his memory are his nephew, Tom (Tara) Schuster; siblings, John (Cindy) Simpkins, Chuck Simpkins, Sue Simpkins, and Pat Cartwright, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; son, CJ Simpkins, brother and sister in law, Robert and Roberta Sedor; sister and brother in law, Cynthia and Frederick Schuster; brother in law Wes Cartwright, and sister in law, Tammy Simpkins.
UPDATE!! Services will now be private for Claude. Memorials can be made to Claude's family for a donation to be made at a later date. To send online condolences or share memories please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020
