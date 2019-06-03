|
Claudine F. Uetz 1933—2019
Claudine F. Gargani-Uetz, 85 of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully May 31, 2019 surrounded by gher family who loved and cherished her beyond measure. She is survived by 4 children: Cindy (Jonathon) Byrd, Tammy (Rusty) Ridens, Debra Gargani ,Timothy Gargani; special life long friend Julie Steinke. Predeceased by her first husband and father of her children, August J. Gargani in 1973, her second husband David P. Uetz in 2002 and her oldest daughter Denise Dent in 2017. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildrenand 14 great grandchildren. Cremation Rites to be Accorded and a private memorial ceremony will be announced at a later date. To share a memory or send on line condolences, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 3 to June 5, 2019