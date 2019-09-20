Home

Services

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
Clayton R. Lewis Obituary
Clayton R. Lewis 1941—2019
Clayton R Lewis, 78, of Rockford, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 18, 2019. Born on August 11, 1941, in Rockford, the son of Arnold and Garlenda (Koenig) Lewis. A graduate of Rockford East High school, he married Sandi L Johnson on January 20, 1968 at Christ United Methodist Church. He was a former member of Mauh-Nah-Tee-See and Bel-Mar Country Clubs where he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with friends and family. He also spent time at the YMCA where he was an avid handball player. Clayton was a huge Chicago sports fan that held season tickets to the Bears and was thrilled to see the Cubs finally win the World Series. Ever the entrepreneur, in 1972 Clayton was an integral founding partner of Rockford Drill Head, Inc. With a love of engineering, he grew the company and ran a successful manufacturing business until his retirement in 2008. His meticulous attention to detail showed in his distinctive penmanship and organizational skills. Survived by his wife, Sandi Lewis; children, Deborah Lewis, Nicki (Jeff) Deschaine; grandchildren, Lindsey and Evan Long; brother, Eugene (Marion) Lewis; and son-in-law, Rusty Long. He is predeceased by his daughter, Tricia in 2011; and his parents. In 1990 he was named Boys Club Man of the Year and was a strong supporter of Flodin Boys & Girls Club. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Flodin Boys & Girls Club; 1000 Mill Road, Rockford, IL 61108
Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel; 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. A Visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Fred C. Olson Chapel Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
