Clemens (Clem) E. Hoof 1926—2019
Clemens (Clem) E. Hoof, 92, of Rockford, Illinois passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born December 5, 1926, in Rockford, to Alvin and Hazel (Tobian) Hoof. He attended Rockford East High School graduating with the class of 1944. After graduating, he went on to serve our country in the Army. Returning home, Clem went to work for the C, B, & Q Railroad. He treasured his chosen occupation and often told how his chosen job led him to his beloved wife for 70 years. He met Beverly Quist while at his job. She would wave to him as he went by her window at the Rockford Cabinet Company. They married May 14, 1949. Clem spent 44 years working on the railroad, his earlier years out of Rockford, toward the end of his career out of Rochelle. To his railroad family, he was known as "Skeeter". Clem was known as a compassionate man putting others first always. It was said he had "a heart of gold". He spent Saturdays visiting friends and relatives always bringing a special treat. He had a list of family and friends he would make pickled herring for at Christmas. It was an honor to be on that list. In addition, he was known for his singing voice, it has been said church members would sit by him just to hear him sing. His positive spirit brought a special light to this world. His kind and gentle nature will be greatly missed. He was an adored husband, father, and grandfather. It also needs to be mentioned that he was a life long member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. His faith carried him through his life bringing him comfort and peace. Clem is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Randy (Mary) Hoof; daughter, Jody (Kevin) Coyne; grandchildren, Robert (Jacqueline) Hoof, Korey and Kasey Coyne; and sister, Elizabeth Haegg; niece, Kristine (Jim) Delmore. Predeceased by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Pastor Nord Swanstrom officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to the service. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Clemens' name may be gifted to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com. We would like to thank Carol Salzer and Heartland Hospice for the special care and support given to Clem and Family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019