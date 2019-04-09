|
Clifford Eugene Stuthers 1953—2019
ROCKFORD – Clifford Eugene Stuthers, age 65, of Rockford passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019. Born in St. Louis, MO on September 2, 1953 to Junior Ray & Eva Flora Stuthers (DeWitt). An avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, horseback riding and camping. He worked in construction and took pride in building & creating things, and enjoyed watching western movies. Beloved father, brother, uncle and dear friend; he will remain in our hearts forever.
He is survived by daughter, Joanne (Shane) Keller; son, Clifford (Carol) Stuthers; grandchildren, Dylan & Caitlin Vaughan and Alex, Jocyln, Paige & Erica Stuthers; great grandchildren, Braeden, Adele & Aurora Vaughan; siblings, Evelyn Stuthers, David Stuthers, Debbie Stuthers & Paul Stuthers; special nephew "other son", James Stuthers; and numerous nieces & nephews; dogs, Teddie & Kila. He is predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Merry Robyn Urrea-Stuthers; and his parents.
Funeral Services held Friday April 12, 2019 at 7:00pm at Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Avenue, Rockford. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until time of service at 7:00pm. Cremation rites accorded. Memorials to the family. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019