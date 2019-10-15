|
Clifton Allen 1951—2019
Clifton Allen, of Rockford departed this earthly life October 9, 2019. He was born April 19, 1951 in Rockford the son of James and Edna Allen. Clifton was employed as a machine operator by Rockford Products 37 years before retiring. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He graduated from Auburn High School.
Clifton leaves to cherish many loving memories, his daughter Yolanda (Anthony) Cavitt; son Jermaine (Tabria) Foat; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty (Richard) Pennie and Peggy Allen; two brothers Pastor Jesse (Mary) Allen and Ray Allen; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Elvin Allen and sister in law Shirley Allen.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019